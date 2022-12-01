Manushi Chhillar's stunning outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The Samrat Prithviraj actress sported a very cool and funky look in a white cut-out top which she paired up with a bralette and sequin shorts.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress looked stunning while sporting a blue pencil skirt. She also looked lovely and confident while wearing the peach bralette.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress chose a simple top, a pair of jeans, a black jacket, and black boots to complete her winter daytime look.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
In a vivid and seductive yellow dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high split, the Miss Universe looked stunning.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress was all glitz and glamour when she attended a concert in a white and black velvet dress which featured a v-neckline.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress looked beautiful and gorgeous wearing a blue A-Line dress with some green floral embroidery from the collection of Surya Sarkar.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She looked stunning and magnificent as she posed for the camera wearing a classic LBD with a cut-out neckline showcasing her toned body.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress was all about confidence and glamorous when she rocked a white pantsuit with a laced bralette from the collection of Manika Nanda.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Enjoying the beautiful scenery and her book, the actress sported a casual and relaxing look wearing a beige playsuit with an orange bralette.
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in a pink saree with a beige blouse from the collection of Madhurya and accessorized the look with some earrings and bangles.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.