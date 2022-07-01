Heading 3
Manushi Chhillar's style log
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 30, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza
Manushi Chhillar knows how to serve seriously stylish moments as seen in this sleeveless black, cut-out mini dress
LBD for the win!
Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Photo:Lisa D'souza
Giving a classic, traditional touch to her off-white pantsuit that came with a fabric belt, she accessorised it with
her choker necklace
Boss lady
Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Saurabh Das
Pulling off another look in a white pantsuit with elan, this time she went for a silk number featuring flared trousers, teamed with a lacy white bralette
Power play
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Saurabh Das
Staying true to her style sensibilities, Manushi dressed up in a white satin halterneck crop top with a backless detail paired with blue satin flared trousers with belt detail
Classic and elegant
Showing us her hottest look yet in a pantsuit, she wore a brick-red blazer that came with a backless detail and paired it with formal, flared trousers
Bold and sophisticated
Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Photo: Vidhi Godha
Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Proving to us that her vacay style is equally stunning, she made her jaws hit the floor in this red bikini set
Beach fashion
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi channelled Audrey Hepburn in this strapless black gown with a slide slit worn styled with sheer black gloves
Gorgeous as ever
Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram
She wowed us in a black, plunging neckline bodycon gown that came with ruffle details and a dramatic side trail
Beauty in black
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/Rahul Jhangiani
A satin slip dress can never disappoint! Proving us right, the actress opted for a gold-bronze, toned dress with a ruched bodice, a cowl neckline, and drawstring details
Sensual style
Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Manushi looked as fresh as a daisy in this off-white, floaty floral short dress with tiered sleeves
Easy-breezy
