Manushi Chhillar's style log

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 30, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manushi Chhillar InstagramPhoto: Lisa D'souza

Manushi Chhillar knows how to serve seriously stylish moments as seen in this sleeveless black, cut-out mini dress

LBD for the win!

Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram 
Photo:Lisa D'souza

Giving a classic, traditional touch to her off-white pantsuit that came with a fabric belt, she accessorised it with
 her choker necklace

Boss lady

Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Saurabh Das

Pulling off another look in a white pantsuit with elan, this time she went for a silk number featuring flared trousers, teamed with a lacy white bralette

Power play

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/ Saurabh Das

Staying true to her style sensibilities, Manushi dressed up in a white satin halterneck crop top with a backless detail paired with blue satin flared trousers with belt detail

Classic and elegant

Showing us her hottest look yet in a pantsuit, she wore a brick-red blazer that came with a backless detail and paired it with formal, flared trousers

Bold and sophisticated

Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram
Photo: Vidhi Godha

Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Proving to us that her vacay style is equally stunning, she made her jaws hit the floor in this red bikini set

Beach fashion

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi channelled Audrey Hepburn in this strapless black gown with a slide slit worn styled with sheer black gloves

Gorgeous as ever

Image:Manushi Chhillar Instagram

She wowed us in a black, plunging neckline bodycon gown that came with ruffle details and a dramatic side trail

Beauty in black

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram/Rahul Jhangiani

A satin slip dress can never disappoint! Proving us right, the actress opted for a gold-bronze, toned dress with a ruched bodice, a cowl neckline, and drawstring details

Sensual style

Image: Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Manushi looked as fresh as a daisy in this off-white, floaty floral short dress with tiered sleeves

Easy-breezy

