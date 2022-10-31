Heading 3

Many bags of Priyanka Chopra

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a velvet sharara set and added a stunning embellished black potli bag by Sabyasachi to complete her look.

Embellished potli bag 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a pretty white dress with colourful polka-dot detailing. She added a blush pink clutch bag to her look. 

Pink love

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra picked out a stylish and bright yellow micro bag with her floral wrap dress.

Bright and nice

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra added a clear monogrammed sling bag by the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. 

Chanel girl

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra rocked her sporty black look and carried an oversized brown tote bag along with it.

Oversized tote

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas nailed the mini white bag by Jacquemus with her floral printed dress by Brock Collection. 

Elegant white bag

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra carried a Saint Laurent Loulou black chain shoulder bag for her airport look.

Saint Laurent shoulder bag

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra gave a trendy twist to the basic blue jeans and a white tee. She added a chic floral white Fendi handbag. 

Floral love

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra added a Gucci Embroidered GG Supreme tote bag which is priced at over Rs 1,20,000.

Gucci tote bag

Source: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra carried a metal ring handle burgundy leather purse with her brown ruffle dress.

Keeping it classy

