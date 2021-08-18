Many shades of Shraddha Kapoor in blue
In a shade of indigo blue, Shraddha Kapoor kept her look simple yet elegant by picking out a lovely co-ord set
Shraddha looked like a vision in this azure blue lehenga set designed by Kresha Bajaj
To bring in the Diwali vibes, the actress had picked out an embellished blue anarkali set by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
She cleaned up nice in a denim blue co-ord set for her airport look and showed us how it’s done!
And then, she added a touch of pink to her all blue look by wearing a crop top beneath her denim shirt
The actor’s tie-dye jumpsuit included two different hues of blue with some dash of white that made it appear perfectly cool for a summer day!
In a cut-sleeve Pankaj & Nidhi dress, Shraddha looked playful and radiant!
For the movie promotion of ‘Stree’, she wore a dark midnight blue maxi dress that was light and airy
Her light blue long shirt was smartly tucked inside a ripped faded denim skirt for an extra cool look!
Be it a denim-on-denim look or a desi blue look, Shraddha Kapoor has definitely shown her different shades in all kinds of blues!
