Margot Robbie's best red carpet looks
DEC 20, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Oscar de la Renta Gown
Margot Robbie won hearts with this pick as she donned this tan-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline at a premiere
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie made heads turn with Dries Van Noten's black dress at the premiere of her film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn
Black Dress
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie was a vision as she wore this white and gold Chanel dress comprising of sheer panels
Chanel Dress
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie looked stunning in a polka dots gown featuring a red flower at one her movie premiere events
Polka Dots
Image: Getty Images
At one of the movie premieres, Margot Robbie showed off how to pick the perfect summer dress for a red carpet look with this gown
Olive Green Gown
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie stunned at Babylon premiere with a black hooded gown featuring cutouts as she walked the red carpet
Hooded Gown
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie made a gorgeous appearance at the Governer's Awards as she wore this green satin gown
Green Satin Gown
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie was a vision in white as she dressed up in a strapless gown with a lacework at one of the events
White Gown
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie stepped out in a white jumpsuit from Chanel at the Suicide Squad premiere and looked amazing
Jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Margot Robbie made a head-turning appearance wearing a cream Chanel couture dress with sheer sleeves for a movie premiere
Chanel Dress
