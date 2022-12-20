Heading 3

Margot Robbie's best red carpet looks

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta Gown

Margot Robbie won hearts with this pick as she donned this tan-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline at a premiere

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie made heads turn with  Dries Van Noten's black dress at the premiere of her film Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Black Dress

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie was a vision as she wore this white and gold Chanel dress comprising of sheer panels

Chanel Dress

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie looked stunning in a polka dots gown featuring a red flower at one her movie premiere events

Polka Dots

Image: Getty Images

At one of the movie premieres, Margot Robbie showed off how to pick the perfect summer dress for a red carpet look with this gown

Olive Green Gown

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie stunned at Babylon premiere with a black hooded gown featuring cutouts as she walked the red carpet

Hooded Gown

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie made a gorgeous appearance at the Governer's Awards as she wore this green satin gown

Green Satin Gown

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie was a vision in white as she dressed up in a strapless gown with a lacework at one of the events

White Gown

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie stepped out in a white jumpsuit from Chanel at the Suicide Squad premiere and looked amazing

Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Margot Robbie made a head-turning appearance wearing a cream Chanel couture dress with sheer sleeves for a movie premiere

Chanel Dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here