Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
The designer wore a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it
Masaba Gupta
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She chose a sophisticated ivory-white saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse
Alia Bhatt
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty looked beautiful in an old-rose pink chikankari lehenga at her wedding
Athiya Shetty
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
She opted for a dreamy pastel-hued heavily embroidered ensemble designed by Sabyasachi and the rest is history
Anushka Sharma
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
She also wore a classic white sari for her pheras. The sari was draped over a half-sleeved blouse
Rhea Kapoor
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
She chose to wear a pale gold lehenga from her label ‘Natasha Dalal Label’
Natasha Dalal
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
She wore a Sabyasachi lehenga which was a beautifully crafted gold-dusted piece
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Her bridal lehenga was in a pastel pink colour, consisting a short-sleeved blouse and a beautifully embroidered skirt
Mira Rajput
Image: Asin Instagram
She became a Sabyasachi bride in a gold lehenga with intricate detailing at the hem
Asin
