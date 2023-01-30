Heading 3

Masaba-Athiya:
Brides who ditched red

Akriti Anand

JAN 30, 2023

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

The designer wore a barfi pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it

Masaba Gupta

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She chose a sophisticated ivory-white saree with a matching half-sleeved blouse

Alia Bhatt

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty looked beautiful in an old-rose pink chikankari lehenga at her wedding

 Athiya Shetty

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

She opted for a dreamy pastel-hued heavily embroidered ensemble designed by Sabyasachi and the rest is history

Anushka Sharma

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

She also wore a classic white sari for her pheras. The sari was draped over a half-sleeved blouse

Rhea Kapoor

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

She chose to wear a pale gold lehenga from her label ‘Natasha Dalal Label’

 Natasha Dalal

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

She wore a Sabyasachi lehenga which was a beautifully crafted gold-dusted piece

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Her bridal lehenga was in a pastel pink colour, consisting a short-sleeved blouse and a beautifully embroidered skirt

Mira Rajput

Image: Asin Instagram

She became a Sabyasachi bride in a gold lehenga with intricate detailing at the hem

Asin

