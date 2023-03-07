Masaba Gupta’s Style Diary
mar 07, 2023
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta looks super comfy in white pajama and brown crop top
Comfy Look
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta looks simply fashionable in black bordered white saree
Saree Lover
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta looks crisp in pink top and beige trousers
Sports Look
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in this yellow dhoti saree
Festive Look
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta looks show-stopper in black blouse and sky blue skirt
Stunner
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta opted for a Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas for her wedding
Wedding Look
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Masaba Gupta wore a patterned black jacket and jeans
Patterned Jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Masaba Gupta looks chic in this blazer dress
Going Glam
Image: Pinkvilla
Masaba Gupta looks beautiful in one-shoulder draped top with skirt
One-Shoulder
