Heading 3

Masaba Gupta’s Style Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

mar 07, 2023

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba Gupta looks super comfy in white pajama and brown crop top

Comfy Look

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Masaba Gupta looks simply fashionable in black bordered white saree 

Saree Lover

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Masaba Gupta looks crisp in pink top and beige trousers 

Sports Look

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Masaba Gupta looks gorgeous in this yellow dhoti saree 

Festive Look

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Masaba Gupta looks show-stopper in black blouse and sky blue skirt 

Stunner 

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Masaba Gupta opted for a Barfi Pink ‘paan-Patti’ lehenga paired with two dupattas for her wedding

Wedding Look

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram 

Masaba Gupta wore a patterned black jacket and jeans 

Patterned Jacket

Image: Pinkvilla 

Masaba Gupta looks chic in this blazer dress 

Going Glam

Image: Pinkvilla

Masaba Gupta looks beautiful in one-shoulder draped top with skirt 

One-Shoulder

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here