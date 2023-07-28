pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 28, 2023
Megha Akash’s alluring style
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Lie debutante is oozing comfy vibes in a bright red top paired with denim shorts
Cool casuals
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Oru Pakka Kathai actress looks amazing in this black saree. Sleek hair and a gold choker complete her look
Saree sizzle
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
White whirl
The Petta diva is oozing angelic vibes in this white dress. The ruffle detailing on the sleeves is eye-catching
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Enai Noki Paayum Thota star looks breathtaking in this dress with abstract floral prints
Abstract allure
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Kutty Story fame has captured the attention of her fans in this blue salwar kameez paired with a vibrant yellow dupatta
Ethnic elegance
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Radhe enchantress looks stunning in this all-black ensemble. The oxidized jhumkas are the highlight
Black bliss
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Raja Raja Chora artist is hitting fashion hard in this ivory sharara with intricate details
Ivory rush
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The Dear Megha protagonist is oozing Indian Elsa vibes in this blue top paired with a matching skirt
Blushing Blue
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
The talented star is swaying hearts in this blush pink coord set with a long jacket. The flower prints are worth noticing
Neutral nuance
Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The fashionista too cannot be faulted for the same
Denim daze
