Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 28, 2023

Megha Akash’s alluring style 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Lie debutante is oozing comfy vibes in a bright red top paired with denim shorts 

Cool casuals 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Oru Pakka Kathai actress looks amazing in this black saree. Sleek hair and a gold choker complete her look 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

White whirl 

The Petta diva is oozing angelic vibes in this white dress. The ruffle detailing on the sleeves is eye-catching 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Enai Noki Paayum Thota star looks breathtaking in this dress with abstract floral prints 

Abstract allure 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Kutty Story fame has captured the attention of her fans in this blue salwar kameez paired with a vibrant yellow dupatta 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Radhe enchantress looks stunning in this all-black ensemble. The oxidized jhumkas are the highlight 

Black bliss

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Raja Raja Chora artist is hitting fashion hard in this ivory sharara with intricate details 

Ivory rush 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The Dear Megha protagonist is oozing Indian Elsa vibes in this blue top paired with a matching skirt 

Blushing Blue 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

The talented star is swaying hearts in this blush pink coord set with a long jacket. The flower prints are worth noticing 

Neutral nuance 

Image: Megha Akash’s Instagram 

One simply cannot go wrong with an all-denim ensemble. The fashionista too cannot be faulted for the same 

Denim daze 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here