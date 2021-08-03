Meghan Markle loves striped outfits August 03, 2021
Stripes had a place in Meghan Markle's closet long before she met her prince and embraced her royal life credits: getty images
Her girl next door look in a horizontal striped crop top and a velvet high waisted skirt was simple and casual yet had a luxe touch of style credits: getty images
After becoming a part of the royal family, her style took a turn into more aesthetic and sophisticated ones like this pinstripe double-breasted cut sleeve dress by Altuzarra credits: getty images
She picked a casual striped shirt to look sleek while attending Wimbledon with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton credits: getty images
Meghan’s pregnancy wardrobe did have some breezy striped numbers like this thigh-high slit midi dress from Reformation credits: getty images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry toured Africa where she donned a vertical striped maxi dress from Martin Grant credits: getty images
Meghan had worn the same outfit in the couple’s royal tour in Australia credits: getty images
Proving stripes are clearly a must-have in her closet, she rocked a midi dress which featured an inbuilt tie detail at her waist credits: getty images
