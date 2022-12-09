Heading 3

Meghan Markle's style diary

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Emerald Green

One of Meghan Markle's best looks has been the one in this emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle's classy style consisting of single tones is amazing and this gorgeous red Safiyaa number is one of those

Resplendent in Red

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle surely loves going with earthy and nude tones for her outfits and this pick showcases that

Neutral Shades

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle can pull off any colour with style and this olive green dress certainly is proof of that

Olive Green

Image: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex loves to wear bodycon dresses in solid shades and this blue one is among them

Bodycon Dresses

Image: Getty Images

One of the best looks pulled off by Megha Markle has been this simple yet classy yellow bodycon dress

Yellow Dress

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle's maternity fashion was also on point and this head-to-toe cream outfit was a fabulous choice

Maternity Fashion

Image: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex doesn't shy away from experimenting and we love this striped maxi dress number of her

Striped Maxi dress

Image: Getty Images

One of Meghan Markle's earliest fashion choices that became extremely popular happened to be her trench coat dress

Trench Coat Dress

Image: Getty Images

This look of Meghan Markle in a white mid-length wrap buttoned blazer dress with nude pumps with baby Archie is a memorable one

Buttoned Blazer Dress

