Meghan Markle's style diary
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 09, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Emerald Green
One of Meghan Markle's best looks has been the one in this emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle's classy style consisting of single tones is amazing and this gorgeous red Safiyaa number is one of those
Resplendent in Red
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle surely loves going with earthy and nude tones for her outfits and this pick showcases that
Neutral Shades
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle can pull off any colour with style and this olive green dress certainly is proof of that
Olive Green
Image: Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex loves to wear bodycon dresses in solid shades and this blue one is among them
Bodycon Dresses
Image: Getty Images
One of the best looks pulled off by Megha Markle has been this simple yet classy yellow bodycon dress
Yellow Dress
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle's maternity fashion was also on point and this head-to-toe cream outfit was a fabulous choice
Maternity Fashion
Image: Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex doesn't shy away from experimenting and we love this striped maxi dress number of her
Striped Maxi dress
Image: Getty Images
One of Meghan Markle's earliest fashion choices that became extremely popular happened to be her trench coat dress
Trench Coat Dress
Image: Getty Images
This look of Meghan Markle in a white mid-length wrap buttoned blazer dress with nude pumps with baby Archie is a memorable one
Buttoned Blazer Dress
