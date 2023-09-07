pinkvilla
Nanditha Gururaj
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 07, 2023
Men's styling tips this summer for comfort
Consider your clothes
Make sure your clothes are a proper fit be it casuals or suits. Loose clothing may look sloppy and tight clothing can be highly uncomfortable
Image: Pexels
Opt for comfortable pants
Comfort is a very essential factor when it comes to pants. There are some great fabric options for pants that are comfortable while still looking fashionable
Image: Pexels
Versatile shirts
Invest in different shirts so that you can mix and match while also feeling comfortably dressed
Image: Pexels
Invest in good shoes
Shoes play an important role when it comes to fashion. A great pair of shoes should be able to elevate your outfit while being comfortable for the feet
Image: Pexels
Choose minimal accessories
Being minimal is a necessary element for style and comfort. Too many accessories might take the attention away from your outfit while also being uncomfortable
Image: Pexels
Choose the right fabric
Make sure to choose a fabric that is soft, breathable and easy to move in throughout the day
Image: Pexels
Layer with purpose
Layering can be done to elevate your outfit, but it is important to keep it versatile and comfortable at the same time
Image: Pexels
Invest in good basics
Make sure your basic clothing items are comfortable as these are used more often than the other clothes
Image: Pexels
Find your style
Finding comfort in clothing comes easier when you know your style. Experiment with different types of clothing to learn what works best for you
Image: Pexels
Make sure to follow styles for each season, wearing season appropriate clothing is essential to feel comfortable
Image: Pexels
Dress according to the season
