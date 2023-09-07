Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 07, 2023

Men's styling tips this summer for comfort

Consider your clothes

Make sure your clothes are a proper fit be it casuals or suits. Loose clothing may look sloppy and tight clothing can be highly uncomfortable

Image: Pexels

Opt for comfortable pants

Comfort is a very essential factor when it comes to pants. There are some great fabric options for pants that are comfortable while still looking fashionable

Image: Pexels

Versatile shirts

Invest in different shirts so that you can mix and match while also feeling comfortably dressed

Image: Pexels

Invest in good shoes

Shoes play an important role when it comes to fashion. A great pair of shoes should be able to elevate your outfit while being comfortable for the feet

Image: Pexels

Choose minimal accessories

Being minimal is a necessary element for style and comfort. Too many accessories might take the attention away from your outfit while also being uncomfortable

Image: Pexels

Choose the right fabric

Make sure to choose a fabric that is soft, breathable and easy to move in throughout the day

Image: Pexels

Layer with purpose

Layering can be done to elevate your outfit, but it is important to keep it versatile and comfortable at the same time

Image: Pexels

Invest in good basics

Make sure your basic clothing items are comfortable as these are used more often than the other clothes

Image: Pexels

Find your style

Finding comfort in clothing comes easier when you know your style. Experiment with different types of clothing to learn what works best for you

Image: Pexels

Make sure to follow styles for each season, wearing season appropriate clothing is essential to feel comfortable

Image: Pexels

Dress according to the season

