Jahnvi Kapoor's Vibrant Dresses
pinkvilla
Sugandha Srivastava
JUly 04, 2023
FASHION
Jahnvi Kapoor channels her inner mermaid with this stunning sea blue mermaid outfit
Jahnvi Kapoor Setting Trends
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Join Jahnvi Kapoor on a magical journey through bodycon fashion, where elegance meets fashion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Bodycon Outfit Inspirations
Jahnvi Kapoor's yellow co-ord satin ensemble with high-slit outfits prove that she's a true fashion chameleon
Contemporary Fashion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
An all-black look with a mermaid cut and black gloves gives us major Morticia Addams vibes and Halloween inspiration
Halloween Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Neon Yellow Beaded Co-Ord
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor explored the ethereal allure of mermaid fashion with tropical beaded neon halter co-ord dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Indian Princess
From shimmering scales to flowing silhouettes, Jahnvi Kapoor reigns as the mermaid fashion queen
Jahnvi Kapoor makes a splash in mesmerizing Manish Malhotra’s emerald green lehenga with a plunging neckline
Emerald Green Lehenga
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor steals the spotlight in captivating mermaid shimmering ensembles looking like a vision
Iridescent Gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Mirror Ball Gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor unleashes her inner shimmer and shines in this stunning mirror-like gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Jahnvi Kapoor looks like a vision of pure enchantment in its show-stopping masterpiece
Pretty In Purple
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.