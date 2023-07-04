Heading 3

Jahnvi Kapoor's Vibrant Dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sugandha Srivastava

JUly 04, 2023

FASHION

Jahnvi Kapoor channels her inner mermaid with this stunning sea blue mermaid outfit

Jahnvi Kapoor Setting Trends

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Join Jahnvi Kapoor on a magical journey through bodycon fashion, where elegance meets fashion

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Bodycon Outfit Inspirations

Jahnvi Kapoor's yellow co-ord satin ensemble with high-slit outfits prove that she's a true fashion chameleon

Contemporary Fashion

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

An all-black look with a mermaid cut and black gloves gives us major Morticia Addams vibes and Halloween inspiration

Halloween Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Neon Yellow Beaded Co-Ord

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor explored the ethereal allure of mermaid fashion with tropical beaded neon halter co-ord dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Indian Princess

From shimmering scales to flowing silhouettes, Jahnvi Kapoor reigns as the mermaid fashion queen

Jahnvi Kapoor makes a splash in mesmerizing Manish Malhotra’s emerald green lehenga with a plunging neckline

Emerald Green Lehenga

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor steals the spotlight in captivating mermaid shimmering ensembles looking like a vision

Iridescent Gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Mirror Ball Gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor unleashes her inner shimmer and shines in this stunning mirror-like gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor looks like a vision of pure enchantment in its show-stopping masterpiece

Pretty In Purple

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here