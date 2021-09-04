Mesmerising styles of Mrunal Thakur Sep 04, 2021
Mrunal Thakur is someone who loves to experiment with fashion. She played with colours in her pink striped outfit from Joskai with green shimmery eyeshadow and blue nail paint
Her printed pantsuit by designer duo Drishti & Zahabia was styled up with a floral print belt to accentuate her waist and trendy accessories
Her sensuous look in black monokini was a bold and sophisticated look that she spruced up with sleek wet hair and black smokey eye makeup
Her laid back look in a mustard yellow knitted sweater and flared denim pants is a casual-cool look that we wish we had
The Toofaan actress has got a collection of unique styles and this red and white striped pants with yellow corset and a white oversized shirt is one of a kind look that she sported like a star!
Be it edgy bold looks or soft and elegant style like this, Thakur just nails it all! We give her extra brownie points for her sleek centre-parted hairdo here
She paired her green dress featuring lace details from Self Portrait with white Louboutin heels and gave us the perfect brunch date style inspiration
She looked absolutely stunning in this black organza saree from Picchika
Her party-ready number dosed in sequins sure will steal your heart! She elevated her style with a centre-parted hairdo and looked picture-perfect
Thakur is indeed a style diva who can pull off swimsuits to lehengas to pantsuits and everything in her ultimate glam style
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla