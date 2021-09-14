sept 14, 2021

Who wore what at the Met Gala 2021 

Anna Wintour’s floral wonder look in an Oscar de la Renta gown reminded us of Taylor Swift’s pretty look at the Grammy Awards 2021

Anna Wintour

Kendall Jenner donned a sheer bejewelled crystal-encrusted Givenchy number scoring a 10 on 10 in fashion charts

Kendall Jenner

Proving that she is the Queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna wore a dramatic Balenciaga all-black overcoat gown

Rihanna

Billie Eilish seems to have ditched her love for the tomboyish look and embraced a lovely pastel-hued Oscar de la Renta gown

Billie Eilish

Gigi Hadid made our hearts skip a beat in her stunning monochrome Prada gown

Gigi Hadid 

Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren number looking fierce as ever

Jennifer Lopez

Call it the pandemic fashion if you want but Kim Kardashian totally nailed the all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered up every inch of her body

Kim Kardashian

Kristen Stewart wore a pretty Chanel ensemble consisting of a floral, frill blouse paired with white high-waisted pants

Kristen Stewart 

Megan Fox’s sizzling avatar in a scarlet red Dundas gown stole our hearts!

Megan Fox

The Game Of Thrones fame, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie looked lovely together. He wore a monochrome pantsuit from Saint Laurent and Leslie sported an Oscar de la Renta strapless gown

 Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

Justin and Hailey Bieber like always sported the edgiest look as he sported a custom suit from Drew House and the latter wore a black velvet Saint Laurent dress

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Hollywood's current favourite lovebirds aced the red carpet look in a fancy Michael Kors number

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Lorde looked regal in her risque yet classy Bode number which came with an open styled shirt with a high-waisted skirt

Lorde

