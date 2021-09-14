sept 14, 2021
Who wore what at the Met Gala 2021
Anna Wintour’s floral wonder look in an Oscar de la Renta gown reminded us of Taylor Swift’s pretty look at the Grammy Awards 2021
Anna Wintour CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Kendall Jenner donned a sheer bejewelled crystal-encrusted Givenchy number scoring a 10 on 10 in fashion charts
Kendall Jenner CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Proving that she is the Queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna wore a dramatic Balenciaga all-black overcoat gown
Rihanna
Billie Eilish seems to have ditched her love for the tomboyish look and embraced a lovely pastel-hued Oscar de la Renta gown
Billie Eilish CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Gigi Hadid made our hearts skip a beat in her stunning monochrome Prada gown
Gigi Hadid CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Jennifer Lopez attended the Met Gala in a Ralph Lauren number looking fierce as ever
Jennifer Lopez CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Call it the pandemic fashion if you want but Kim Kardashian totally nailed the all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered up every inch of her body
Kim Kardashian CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Kristen Stewart wore a pretty Chanel ensemble consisting of a floral, frill blouse paired with white high-waisted pants
Kristen Stewart CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Megan Fox’s sizzling avatar in a scarlet red Dundas gown stole our hearts!
Megan Fox CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
The Game Of Thrones fame, Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie looked lovely together. He wore a monochrome pantsuit from Saint Laurent and Leslie sported an Oscar de la Renta strapless gown
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Justin and Hailey Bieber like always sported the edgiest look as he sported a custom suit from Drew House and the latter wore a black velvet Saint Laurent dress
Justin and Hailey Bieber CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Hollywood's current favourite lovebirds aced the red carpet look in a fancy Michael Kors number
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Lorde looked regal in her risque yet classy Bode number which came with an open styled shirt with a high-waisted skirt
Lorde CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
