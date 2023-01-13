Heading 3

Miley Cyrus’ Fashion Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita
Sarkar 

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

See-Through Shirt

Miley Cyrus looks iconic in this multicoloured floral suit

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus donned a gorgeous backless jumpsuit with a pixie haircut

Deep Neck Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus strutted in style sporting this amazing outfit at the red carpet

Red Ball Gown

Harry Styles: 2022 Fashion Diary

Kate Hudson’s Style Moments

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus rocked a stunning halterneck midi dress at Avengers: Endgame premiere

Halterneck Dress

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus looked beyond stylish in this high waist jumpsuit

Leather Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus looked stunning in this love shaped custom gown

amfAR Gala look

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus always does experiments and we love this mini dress with double braided hair

Sequined White Dress

Image: Getty Images

MIley Cyrus looks aesthetic as she sizzles in this stunning gown

Black and Gold Gown

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus made heads turn with this green & black dress along with polka-dot tights

One Shoulder Dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here