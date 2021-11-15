Nov 15, 2021

FASHION

Millennial blouse style ideas by celebs

Author: Joyce Joyson

For a bold desi look, a bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline is the ideal choice for millennials

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Bralette-style blouse

A prominent keyhole back blouse is an edgy choice if you are looking to add some drama to your simple chiffon saree

Keyhole back neck

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

If you are looking for a modern way to add some structure to your frame, a corset-style blouse is the best way to do so

Corset-style blouse

Image: Prabal Gurung Instagram

Sheer side-swept blouse

While Khushi Kapoor’s contemporary lehenga was enough to make a statement, it was especially her crop top-style blouse with a unique sheer drape that stole the show

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

An off-shoulder blouse may not be a contemporary choice but when elevated with dramatic sleeves, it can make for an eye-catching pick

Off-shoulder blouse with dramatic sleeves

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

For an equally gorgeous saree, you need an embellished halter-neck blouse to team it with and this one worn by Jacqueline Fernandez serves enough inspiration

Embellished halter-neck blouse 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

One of the most millennial ideas to amp up your desi look is by opting for a bandeau-style blouse featuring a one-shoulder design

One-shoulder bandeau-style blouse

Image: Amit Aggarwal Instagram

For a jazzy look, a cold-shoulder blouse with some ruffle details is what we think is a trendy pick for millennials!

Ruffle sleeve blouse

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

There’s nothing more modern and sexy than a strapless and backless blouse with a tie-up knot detail!

Backless blouse

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

One of the simplest yet edgy ways to spruce your look up is by teaming a simple chiffon saree with an embellished cropped blouse with strappy sleeves

Embellished crop blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

thanks for reading
next: Stars who avoid sharing kids' photos

Click Here