Nov 15, 2021
FASHION
Millennial blouse style ideas by celebs
Author: Joyce Joyson
For a bold desi look, a bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline is the ideal choice for millennialsImage: Kiara Advani Instagram
Bralette-style blouse
A prominent keyhole back blouse is an edgy choice if you are looking to add some drama to your simple chiffon saree
Keyhole back neckImage: Eka Lakhani Instagram
If you are looking for a modern way to add some structure to your frame, a corset-style blouse is the best way to do so
Corset-style blouseImage: Prabal Gurung Instagram
Sheer side-swept blouse
While Khushi Kapoor’s contemporary lehenga was enough to make a statement, it was especially her crop top-style blouse with a unique sheer drape that stole the showImage: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
An off-shoulder blouse may not be a contemporary choice but when elevated with dramatic sleeves, it can make for an eye-catching pick
Off-shoulder blouse with dramatic sleevesImage: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For an equally gorgeous saree, you need an embellished halter-neck blouse to team it with and this one worn by Jacqueline Fernandez serves enough inspiration
Embellished halter-neck blouse Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
One of the most millennial ideas to amp up your desi look is by opting for a bandeau-style blouse featuring a one-shoulder design
One-shoulder bandeau-style blouseImage: Amit Aggarwal Instagram
For a jazzy look, a cold-shoulder blouse with some ruffle details is what we think is a trendy pick for millennials!
Ruffle sleeve blouseImage: Sukriti Grover Instagram
There’s nothing more modern and sexy than a strapless and backless blouse with a tie-up knot detail!
Backless blouseImage: Sukriti Grover Instagram
One of the simplest yet edgy ways to spruce your look up is by teaming a simple chiffon saree with an embellished cropped blouse with strappy sleeves
Embellished crop blouseImage: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Stars who avoid sharing kids' photos