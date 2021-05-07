Millie Bobby Brown’s chic style May 07, 2021
Millie rocks this stylish outfit of zebra printed pants, a black crop top and a leather blazer
She lounges in a white shirt dress
She poses in a cute Christmas themed white dress here
She keeps it simple yet stylish in a white crop top and denim shorts
Millie looks stylish in a blue and white bodysuit and flared white jeans
She slays in denim pants, a matching jacket, and a black top
The ‘Stranger Things’ star looks cute in this all-pink look
We love her look of a white shirt and loose pants
She rocks a trench coat with a cute bucket hat and oversized glasses
The beauty looks elegant in a strappy black dress
For more updates on Millie, Hollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla