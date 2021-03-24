love neon outfits
Millennial stars March 24, 2021
The new lot of actresses clearly have a different idea about fashion
While classics are always a winner, millennial actresses seem to have a different agenda in mind
While they are always optfing for trendy silhouettes, all kinds of neon colours seem to be their favourite
Janhvi Kapoor’s closet is enough proof of that! I mean, look at this gorgeous strappy wonder!
Not just that, her recent dress by Alex Perry also proves our point right!
She even made quite the case for knitted arm warmers even before they were popular!
Moving on to Ananya Panday, the actress showed off her love for neon pink in this gorgeous latex bodycon!
While neons are quite popular in trendy outfits, she even managed to look stunning in this desi number!
Kiara Advani also gave her thumbs up to the colour in this bright yellow number!
Tara Sutaria on the other hand, kept things simple yet chic in this neon skirt
