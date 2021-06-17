Mindful monsoon makeup tips and tricks

June 17, 2021

It’s time to bring in all the waterproof products to beat the rains! Begin with a wet tissue and cleansing milk to wipe off the excess dirt and moisture from your skin

While doing your eyes, ensure that you are using a waterproof gel pencil or liquid liner. Stay away from powdered brow products and instead stick to gel pots

The same formula applies to eyeshadows as well. Go for subtle colours like brown, beige, pink, etc., and instead of creams, opt for powdered eye shadows to avoid melting

Applying mascara is usually not recommended but if at all you are using it, choose a highly water resistant one that will last long and remain smudge-proof

Always remember to apply a pencil liner first and then liquid eyeliner. This will save you from getting messy in the rains

To prevent your lips from feathering away, pick out matte lipsticks instead of lip glosses. Or tinted lip balms with great colour payoff would work just fine

If you wish to keep your makeup intact during the rainy season, try to avoid foundation and replace it with face powder

As a rule of the thumb, lightweight, creamy or water-based formulas are best for your face this time of year. Also, do not forget to keep your beauty blender and BB creams handy

And in place of a heavy base, you can opt for powder. Face powder will help you get rid of that greasy look

When it comes to applying blush, make sure that you are using a cream blush instead of a powder one. Opt for pastel colors during monsoon to keep the look subtle and beautiful

Last but not the least, use a makeup fixer to keep things in place

