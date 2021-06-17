Mindful monsoon makeup tips and tricks June 17, 2021
It’s time to bring in all the waterproof products to beat the rains! Begin with a wet tissue and cleansing milk to wipe off the excess dirt and moisture from your skin
While doing your eyes, ensure that you are using a waterproof gel pencil or liquid liner. Stay away from powdered brow products and instead stick to gel pots
The same formula applies to eyeshadows as well. Go for subtle colours like brown, beige, pink, etc., and instead of creams, opt for powdered eye shadows to avoid melting
Applying mascara is usually not recommended but if at all you are using it, choose a highly water resistant one that will last long and remain smudge-proof
Always remember to apply a pencil liner first and then liquid eyeliner. This will save you from getting messy in the rains
To prevent your lips from feathering away, pick out matte lipsticks instead of lip glosses. Or tinted lip balms with great colour payoff would work just fine
If you wish to keep your makeup intact during the rainy season, try to avoid foundation and replace it with face powder
As a rule of the thumb, lightweight, creamy or water-based formulas are best for your face this time of year. Also, do not forget to keep your beauty blender and BB creams handy
And in place of a heavy base, you can opt for powder. Face powder will help you get rid of that greasy look
When it comes to applying blush, make sure that you are using a cream blush instead of a powder one. Opt for pastel colors during monsoon to keep the look subtle and beautiful
Last but not the least, use a makeup fixer to keep things in place
