Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 13, 2023
Mini dresses to steal from Malaika Arora
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malaika Arora looked pretty hot and tempting in a mini candy-pink dress
Ravishing Much
She made our jaws drop as she posed in an edgy double-breasted blazer dress
Edgy In White
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star turned heads in a short shimmery Naeem Khan dress
Flawless
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Gleeful Green
She looked ravishing in a dramatic green dress that revealed her toned legs
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika showed us how to look party-ready in this bodycon mini dress
Peppy Hues
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
This mini metallic dress looked sensuous and trendy on her
Metallic Glam
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She dazzled in a short black dress with ruched detailings
Gorgeous
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Malla made a gorgeous case for short blazer dresses in this Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble
Blazer Version
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She upped the ante in a sensuous mini dress embellished with sequins
Million Bucks
Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram
She brought her A-game to the table in a glittery little white dress
Glam Queen
