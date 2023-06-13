Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 13, 2023

Mini dresses to steal from Malaika Arora

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Malaika Arora looked pretty hot and tempting in a mini candy-pink dress

Ravishing Much 


She made our jaws drop as she posed in an edgy double-breasted blazer dress

Edgy In White 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

The ‘Moving in with Malaika’ star turned heads in a short shimmery Naeem Khan dress

Flawless

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

Gleeful Green

She looked ravishing in a dramatic green dress that revealed her toned legs

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika showed us how to look party-ready in this bodycon mini dress

Peppy Hues

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

This mini metallic dress looked sensuous and trendy on her 

Metallic Glam

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She dazzled in a short black dress with ruched detailings

Gorgeous 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Malla made a gorgeous case for short blazer dresses in this Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble

Blazer Version

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She upped the ante in a sensuous mini dress embellished with sequins

Million Bucks 

Image: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Instagram 

She brought her A-game to the table in a glittery little white dress 

Glam Queen 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here