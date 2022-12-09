DEC 09, 2022
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
In a chic floral printed mini, Pooja Hegde made a stunning case for stylish casuals. She paired the look with a pink bag and added a sporty touch with white shoes
Cute date look
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The actress went for tried-and-tested route but not the basic way as she opted for flared jeans with white billowy long sleeves crop top. Silver jewellery and heels rounded the look
Not so basic
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja doesn't need to shy away from colours. Look at her striking poses in a vibrant green midi dress with long tresses
Vibrant in green
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The diva shows how to keep it stylish yet simple with her vacation outfit in tie-dye print trousers and halter bikini top and added statement beach accessories
Vacation fashion
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Minimalistic fashion seems to be Pooja Hegde's forte. We knew it the moment she made a casual pink shirt and denim shorts look so stylish
Less is more
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde shows us just how to make it less sad and more rad in black knotted crop top and a light-washed pair of ripped denims. Love this everyday perfect look
Everyday perfect look
Image: Viral Bhayani
She sported a stylish cream trench coat with an all-black outfit underneath. Her gorgeous black handbag added that boogie factor and she also wore white sneakers for comfort
Winter ready
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja definitely made the airport look like a runway in grey coloured co-ord set. She teamed up her outfit with white shoes and black handbag
Stylish and comfy
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pooja Hegde opted for a blue and white striped sweater with white pants. She kept her look very simple and comfy with no accessories at all
Keeping it basic
