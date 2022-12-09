DEC 09, 2022

Heading 3

Minimalist style cues ft Pooja Hegde

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

In a chic floral printed mini, Pooja Hegde made a stunning case for stylish casuals. She paired the look with a pink bag and added a sporty touch with white shoes

Cute date look

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The actress went for tried-and-tested route but not the basic way as she opted for flared jeans with white billowy long sleeves crop top. Silver jewellery and heels rounded the look

Not so basic

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja doesn't need to shy away from colours. Look at her striking poses in a vibrant green midi dress with long tresses

Vibrant in green

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The diva shows how to keep it stylish yet simple with her vacation outfit in tie-dye print trousers and halter bikini top and added statement beach accessories

Vacation fashion

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Minimalistic fashion seems to be Pooja Hegde's forte. We knew it the moment she made a casual pink shirt and denim shorts look so stylish

Less is more

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde shows us just how to make it less sad and more rad in black knotted crop top and a light-washed pair of ripped denims. Love this everyday perfect look

Everyday perfect look

Image: Viral Bhayani

She sported a stylish cream trench coat with an all-black outfit underneath. Her gorgeous black handbag added that boogie factor and she also wore white sneakers for comfort

Winter ready

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja definitely made the airport look like a runway in grey coloured co-ord set. She teamed up her outfit with white shoes and black handbag

Stylish and comfy

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde opted for a blue and white striped sweater with white pants. She kept her look very simple and comfy with no accessories at all

Keeping it basic

