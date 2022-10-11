Mira Kapoor in
chic western outfits
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Serving a chic all-white look, Mira looked flawless in a pair of white flared pants and a white full-sleeve blouse with black buttons
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
In a BTS shoot, she was seen wearing a one-shoulder fuchsia pink dress that was equal parts snazzy and classy
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The mother-of-two kept things simple yet chic in a pair of blue jeans, a floral-print shirt, and a white denim jacket
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She served some sass and style in a backless yellow maxi dress with pleated details all over
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
In a pair of white cotton shorts, a black bikini top, and a tangerine overshirt, she ensured that her outdoor vacay style was on point!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She looked like an absolute diva in a heavily embellished black ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
For the perfect OOTN, she chose to deck herself up in a stunning little black dress and a pair of strappy heels
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She looked snazzy in a short pink dress with elongated scallop collars and dramatic voluminous full sleeves
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
For a house party, the diva chose to keep things chic in an off-shoulder ruffle top and a high-waisted long skirt, from Zara
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She took the minimalist route by opting for a checkered printed top and a black flowy skirt for an event
