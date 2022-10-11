Heading 3

Mira Kapoor in

chic western outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Serving a chic all-white look, Mira looked flawless in a pair of white flared pants and a white full-sleeve blouse with black buttons

Chic Style

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

In a BTS shoot, she was seen wearing a one-shoulder fuchsia pink dress that was equal parts snazzy and classy

Pretty In Pink

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

The mother-of-two kept things simple yet chic in a pair of blue jeans, a floral-print shirt, and a white denim jacket

Casual Style

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She served some sass and style in a backless yellow maxi dress with pleated details all over

Sunshine

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

In a pair of white cotton shorts, a black bikini top, and a tangerine overshirt, she ensured that her outdoor vacay style was on point!

Easy Vacay Style 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She looked like an absolute diva in a heavily embellished black ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Stunner

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

For the perfect OOTN, she chose to deck herself up in a stunning little black dress and a pair of strappy heels

Perfect OOTN 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She looked snazzy in a short pink dress with elongated scallop collars and dramatic voluminous full sleeves

Mood For Pink

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

For a house party, the diva chose to keep things chic in an off-shoulder ruffle top and a high-waisted long skirt, from Zara

Pretty As Always

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She took the minimalist route by opting for a checkered printed top and a black flowy skirt for an event

Minimal Chic

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here