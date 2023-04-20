Heading 3

Mira Kapoor in ethnic wear

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

The saree ensemble was delicately sophisticated and had a moderate amount of glimmer and ornamentation, without being excessive

Right amount of bling

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira is wearing a graceful saree made of pink net fabric by Manish Malhotra

Pretty Pastels

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Cape for the win

Mira appeared gorgeous in a sage green embroidered outfit that included a long trailing cape

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Her saree was crafted from lightweight organza material and adorned with intricate sequin work in the form of floral patterns. It also featured a black satin border

Sequin Organza 

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Manish Malhtora's ivory-coloured Lehenga with embellishments made her look stunning

Bling

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

Remember when she modelled a colourful lehenga set for designer Aisha Rao on the runway

Floral Prints

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked amazing in an ivory pre-draped voluminous outfit that had intricate resham and dori work all over the bodice

Ivory queen

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked beautiful in this Anita Dongre printed saree

Printed 

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

For her NMACC appearance, she chose this Anamika Khanna outfit and looked out of the box stunning

Out of the box

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

If you want to enhance your wedding attire, then you should take a look at the detailed work on the ivory kurta set designed by Faraz Manan

Intricate details

