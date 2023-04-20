Mira Kapoor in ethnic wear
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
APRIL 20, 2023
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
The saree ensemble was delicately sophisticated and had a moderate amount of glimmer and ornamentation, without being excessive
Right amount of bling
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Mira is wearing a graceful saree made of pink net fabric by Manish Malhotra
Pretty Pastels
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Cape for the win
Mira appeared gorgeous in a sage green embroidered outfit that included a long trailing cape
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Her saree was crafted from lightweight organza material and adorned with intricate sequin work in the form of floral patterns. It also featured a black satin border
Sequin Organza
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Manish Malhtora's ivory-coloured Lehenga with embellishments made her look stunning
Bling
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Remember when she modelled a colourful lehenga set for designer Aisha Rao on the runway
Floral Prints
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked amazing in an ivory pre-draped voluminous outfit that had intricate resham and dori work all over the bodice
Ivory queen
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked beautiful in this Anita Dongre printed saree
Printed
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
For her NMACC appearance, she chose this Anamika Khanna outfit and looked out of the box stunning
Out of the box
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
If you want to enhance your wedding attire, then you should take a look at the detailed work on the ivory kurta set designed by Faraz Manan
Intricate details
