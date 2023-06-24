Heading 3

JUNE 24, 2023

Mira Kapoor in gorgeous desi outfits

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram

Mira Kapoor looked ethereal in a gorgeous yellow ensemble from Anushree Reddy Designs

Ethereal


She upped the ante in a black
statement-making Indo-western co-ord

Making Statements

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram 

She served an elegant wedding look in an off-white embroidered ensemble by Faraz Manan

Wedding Glam

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

Pretty In Pink

She looked the prettiest of all in a delicate pink saree adorned with embellishments 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram

Her desi look in this net tulle saree with embellishments had us hooked

Tulle Magic

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked stunning in a statement-making earthy-hued sharara

Flawless

Image: Anita Dongre’s Instagram

This light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre looked fabulous on her

Delightful

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

Mira looked gorgeous in a rani pink pre-draped ruffle saree 

Gorgeous

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram

She looked resplendent in a hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra 

Stunner

Image: Mohit Rai’s Instagram

She made heads turn in a pastel pink sharara featuring a backless kurta

Turning Heads

