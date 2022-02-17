Beauty
Rishika Shah
FEB 17, 2022
Mira Kapoor’s nighttime skincare regime
Get Comfy
Mira prefers to get comfy in her pyjamas before she starts with her nighttime skincare regime
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She uses a gel or a cream-based cleanser to remove her makeup and then washes her face with a gentle face wash
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Double Cleansing
She uses a hydrating serum and massages it thoroughly in her face with light pressure
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Serum Is An Essential
Mira uses a lightweight moisturiser on her face and neck, right before she goes to bed
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Moisturising Is Key
She locks the moisturiser with a face oil that gives her that glass shine we all desire
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Face Oil
After applying face oil, she sculpts her face with a jade roller or a gua sha stone
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Sculpting The Face
Mira applies some lip balm and gives her lip a little massage with ghee on some nights
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Lip Care
She relaxes her facial muscles by massaging and yoga. It helps improve blood circulation and gives a natural glow
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Facial Yoga
On some nights, Mira makes her own face pack with natural ingredients at home and applies it for 10 mins before hitting the bed
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
DIY Masks
