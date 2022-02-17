Beauty

Mira Kapoor’s nighttime skincare regime

Get Comfy

Mira prefers to get comfy in her pyjamas before she starts with her nighttime skincare regime

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She uses a gel or a cream-based cleanser to remove her makeup and then washes her face with a gentle face wash

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Double Cleansing 

She uses a hydrating serum and massages it thoroughly in her face with light pressure

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Serum Is An Essential 

Mira uses a lightweight moisturiser on her face and neck, right before she goes to bed

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Moisturising Is Key

She locks the moisturiser with a face oil that gives her that glass shine we all desire

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Face Oil

After applying face oil, she sculpts her face with a jade roller or a gua sha stone

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Sculpting The Face

Mira applies some lip balm and gives her lip a little massage with ghee on some nights

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Lip Care

She relaxes her facial muscles by massaging and yoga. It helps improve blood circulation and gives a natural glow

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Facial Yoga

On some nights, Mira makes her own face pack with natural ingredients at home and applies it for 10 mins before hitting the bed

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

DIY Masks

