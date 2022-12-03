Mira Kapoor's
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She chose a lovely mini-floral dress for her sunny Mumbai seaside mood.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely lounging on a train in a comfy yet stylish pink pullover t-shirt paired with white pants and chunky sneakers.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely in her simple top, jeans, and white jacket ensemble, stealing the show with her Prada handbag.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She wore an orange maxi dress while walking down the street on a sunny day, looking stunning as usual.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She looked adorable laying on the tree in a black sweatshirt and jeans as she enjoyed her day off.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She sported a casual yet beautiful while posing on her balcony in an olive romper.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She resembled a fresh sunflower in this gorgeous yellow pleated maxi dress showing off her back.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She wore white shorts and wrapped over a peach shirt for a casual appearance looking all lovely.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Keeping the green grass as her backdrop, she looked lovely in the printed shirt paired up with blue jeans.
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She was wearing a lime green off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and looked stunning as she enjoyed the view in the broom grass field.
