Heading 3

Mira Kapoor's
best casual looks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

Dec 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She chose a lovely mini-floral dress for her sunny Mumbai seaside mood.

Dress casual 

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely lounging on a train in a comfy yet stylish pink pullover t-shirt paired with white pants and chunky sneakers.

Pink Parade

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely in her simple top, jeans, and white jacket ensemble, stealing the show with her Prada handbag.

Sunny in Prada 

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She wore an orange maxi dress while walking down the street on a sunny day, looking stunning as usual.

Living for the day 

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She looked adorable laying on the tree in a black sweatshirt and jeans as she enjoyed her day off.

Day off in the woods

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She sported a casual yet beautiful while posing on her balcony in an olive romper.

Romper look

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She resembled a fresh sunflower in this gorgeous yellow pleated maxi dress showing off her back.

Happier in yellow 

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She wore white shorts and wrapped over a peach shirt for a casual appearance looking all lovely.

Casual in peaches

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Keeping the green grass as her backdrop, she looked lovely in the printed shirt paired up with blue jeans.

Pretty in prints

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She was wearing a lime green off-the-shoulder jumpsuit and looked stunning as she enjoyed the view in the broom grass field.

Field day

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here