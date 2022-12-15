Heading 3

Mira Kapoor’s
best ethnic wear

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Pretty yellow saree

Mira is looking very beautiful in a yellow colour saree

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The star wife looks ravishing in a grey metallic colour saree

Silver

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She is looking like a professional in blue colour front open kurta and pants

Kurta pants

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She opted for a white colour embroidery lehenga for the wedding

White embroidery

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

As the caption says, Mira is looking cool in a simple light shade saree

Saree not sorry

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Colours are life and this is what Mira’s saree is defining

Multi colour

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira is posing for the camera wearing a purple colour lehenga

Royal

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

The ruffle saree is best for any evening occasion

Ruffle

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor is wearing a grey colour kurta paired with yellow colour dupatta

Elegance

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She is looking gorgeous in an off-white colour and black combination lehenga

Beauty

