Jiya Surana

Fashion

june 16, 2024

Mira Kapoor's effortless style 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Mira Kapoor looked ethereal in a black bodycon gown adorned with a silver embellished bow

Ethereal 

Mrs.Kapoor kept things sassy in an orange colored gown with daring cut-outs 

Sunshine 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

She upped the ante in a statement-making Anamika Khanna co-ord 

Making A Statement

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

She showed us how to glam up for a wedding in an off-white embroidered ensemble 

Wedding Glam

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Mira looked stunning in a statement-making earthy-hued sharara set 

Flawless 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Dazzler

Her gorgeous look in this dazzling net tulle saree with embellishments is a winner 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Stunner 

Mira is an absolute diva in a heavily embellished black ensemble 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

She is a visual delight in this short pink dress with elongated scallop collars 

Mood For Pink 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

She is a vision in this light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Vision 

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Her rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree is a gorgeous sartorial pick 

Gorgeous 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

