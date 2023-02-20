Mira Kapoor’s fab desi looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 20, 2023
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor shows us how to glam up for a wedding in a stunning off-white embroidered ensemble by Faraz Manan
Wedding Glam
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor looked flawlessly fashionable in an earthy-hued sharara set
Flawless
Shanaya-Ananaya: orange ethnic outfits
Kiara Advani’s subtle makeup looks
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She decked herself up in a delicate pink saree featuring intricate embellishments
Pretty In Pink
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Rajput Kapoor looks resplendent in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra
Resplendent
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She put her best desi foot forward in a dazzling net tulle saree with mirror and cutdana hand embroidery
Dazzler
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She is a floral dream in her peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse
Floral Love
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks like a vision in this light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre
Flowy Dream
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The mother-of-two turns heads in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli
Turning Heads
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira looked lovely in a rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree by Ridhi Mehra
Gorgeous Lady
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.