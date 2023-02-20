Heading 3

Mira Kapoor’s fab desi looks

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 20, 2023

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Mira Kapoor shows us how to glam up for a wedding in a stunning off-white embroidered ensemble by Faraz Manan

Wedding Glam

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor looked flawlessly fashionable in an earthy-hued sharara set 

Flawless 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She decked herself up in a delicate pink saree featuring intricate embellishments 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Rajput Kapoor looks resplendent in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra 

Resplendent

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She put her best desi foot forward in a dazzling net tulle saree with mirror and cutdana hand embroidery

Dazzler

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She is a floral dream in her peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse

Floral Love

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks like a vision in this light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Flowy Dream

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The mother-of-two turns heads in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli 

Turning Heads 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram 

Mira looked lovely in a rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree by Ridhi Mehra 

Gorgeous Lady

