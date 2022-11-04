Heading 3

Mira Kapoor’s
glam desi looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks elegant in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra. 

Effortlessly Elegant

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

In a beautiful yellow saree with a golden border, she is definitely the prettiest woman in the room!

Pretty Woman

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

The mother-of-two is a firecracker in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli from the label Payal Singhal. 

Gorgeous 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She was one of the most beautiful wedding guests in an exquisite ivory saree by Arpita Mehta and a sleeveless gilded blouse. 

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Her printed co-ord sharara set in a lovely mustard yellow shade is a must-have for fuss-free festivities. 

Prints For The Win

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She looks chic in a Santorini pure silk kurta set from the label YAM. 

Chic In Kurta

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Mira is a vision in this sparkly white lehenga saree designed by Ritika Mirchandani. 

Vision In White

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She sported a beautiful pistachio lehenga set by Anamika Khanna, a stunning yet fuss-free choice for brides.

Contemporary Choices

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

For a desi OOTD, Mira picked out a peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse. 

Floral Love

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Her royal look in a regal purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga with a contrasting red dupatta is a sight to behold! 

Regal In Purple

