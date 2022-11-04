Mira Kapoor’s
glam desi looks
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 4, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks elegant in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
In a beautiful yellow saree with a golden border, she is definitely the prettiest woman in the room!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The mother-of-two is a firecracker in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli from the label Payal Singhal.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She was one of the most beautiful wedding guests in an exquisite ivory saree by Arpita Mehta and a sleeveless gilded blouse.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Her printed co-ord sharara set in a lovely mustard yellow shade is a must-have for fuss-free festivities.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She looks chic in a Santorini pure silk kurta set from the label YAM.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira is a vision in this sparkly white lehenga saree designed by Ritika Mirchandani.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She sported a beautiful pistachio lehenga set by Anamika Khanna, a stunning yet fuss-free choice for brides.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
For a desi OOTD, Mira picked out a peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse.
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Her royal look in a regal purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga with a contrasting red dupatta is a sight to behold!
