Heading 3

Mira Kapoor's love for black outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Saree with a twist

Mira Kapoor picked a black sari from Peachoo with delicate sequinned work and wore a long tent-style top

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a one-shoulder black sleeveless top and paired it with black trouser pants

Keeping it casual

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a black off-shoulder dress by designer label Falguni Shane Peacock that had beaded embellishments on it

Glam-girl

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

For her workout, Mira Kapoor slipped into a black sports bra and paired it with black cycling shorts

Workout fit

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore an all-black leather outfit and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in that look

Leather it up

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a printed Caroline Constas blouse featuring dramatic balloon sleeves and paired it with bootcut jeans

Love for florals

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor made heads turn as she wore a black coloured, sequined, floor-length thigh-slit dress with a plunging neckline

Lady in black

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a sequined saree from Anamika Khanna and looked absolutely ravishing in it

Sequinned saree

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a sleeveless shimmery mini dress for her night out with girls

Stylish diva

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a black blazer by Other label by EST and paired it with sequin netted trousers by Flirtatious India

Boss lady

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here