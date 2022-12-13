Mira Kapoor's love for black outfits
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Saree with a twist
Mira Kapoor picked a black sari from Peachoo with delicate sequinned work and wore a long tent-style top
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a one-shoulder black sleeveless top and paired it with black trouser pants
Keeping it casual
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a black off-shoulder dress by designer label Falguni Shane Peacock that had beaded embellishments on it
Glam-girl
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
For her workout, Mira Kapoor slipped into a black sports bra and paired it with black cycling shorts
Workout fit
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore an all-black leather outfit and she looked drop-dead gorgeous in that look
Leather it up
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a printed Caroline Constas blouse featuring dramatic balloon sleeves and paired it with bootcut jeans
Love for florals
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor made heads turn as she wore a black coloured, sequined, floor-length thigh-slit dress with a plunging neckline
Lady in black
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a sequined saree from Anamika Khanna and looked absolutely ravishing in it
Sequinned saree
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a sleeveless shimmery mini dress for her night out with girls
Stylish diva
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira Kapoor wore a black blazer by Other label by EST and paired it with sequin netted trousers by Flirtatious India
Boss lady
