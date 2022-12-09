Mira Rajput in chic outfits
DEC 9, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Chic and trendy
Mira looked all things chic in a yellow crop top and black trousers. She opted for a middle-parted ponytail to complete the look
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira opted for a one-shoulder bodysuit and wore it with black trousers
Diva in black
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira’s trendy white crop top and matching pants are apt for a brunch outing
Vision in white
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira dished out major chill vibes in a black bralette top with an orange shirt and a white short skirt
Casual affair
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
In this one, Mira dazzled in a black mini shimmery bodycon dress
Party ready
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira opted for a metallic off-shoulder top and flared black pants during her vacay
Out and about
Video: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira looked hot as she wore a black blazer with shimmery netted pants
Shine on
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
We totally love Mira’s pink playful dress
Just pink it
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Mira looked gorgeous in a checkered one-shoulder bodycon dress that came with a slit
Check and mate
Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram
She flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black slip dress
Black love
