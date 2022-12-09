Heading 3

Mira Rajput in chic outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 9, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Chic and trendy

Mira looked all things chic in a yellow crop top and black trousers. She opted for a middle-parted ponytail to complete the look

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira opted for a one-shoulder bodysuit and wore it with black trousers

Diva in black

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira’s trendy white crop top and matching pants are apt for a brunch outing

Vision in white

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira dished out major chill vibes in a black bralette top with an orange shirt and a white short skirt

Casual affair

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

In this one, Mira dazzled in a black mini shimmery bodycon dress

Party ready

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira opted for a metallic off-shoulder top and flared black pants during her vacay

Out and about

Video: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira looked hot as she wore a black blazer with shimmery netted pants

Shine on

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

We totally love Mira’s pink playful dress

Just pink it

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira looked gorgeous in a checkered one-shoulder bodycon dress that came with a slit

Check and mate

Image: Mira Kapoor Instagram

She flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black slip dress

Black love

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here