Mira Rajput Kapoor’s effortless style April 17, 2021
It all started with Shahid & Mira’s wedding photos where the then to-be Mrs Kapoor picked out a pale pink lehenga
Things started getting glamorous after that as we started seeing the couple out and about at parties and award shows
Mira perfectly complimented Shahid’s style and they even walked the ramp together for Anita Dongre
Her makeup and jewellery game is always on point!
Even when it comes to sarees, she’s bringing in modern elements that we absolutely love!
Her off-duty wardrobe is also quite the treat
Most of all, her style is effortless and yet glamorous and this look proves to be no different!
Just like Mira, her wardrobe is also modern, trendy, chic and full of fun elements!
