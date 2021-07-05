Mira Rajput Kapoor’s
most stylish looks July 05, 2021
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks like a diva in a sleeveless halter-neck shimmer mermaid gown
Mira shows her “beach look” in a black bralette and lavender high-waist pants along with an oversized shrug
The star wife poses for the camera in an off-shoulder dress
Mira nails her traditional look with a dark pink ethnic gown and jewellery
She looks gorgeous in a three piece Jayanti reddy creation
The mother of two poses for the camera in a yellow dress
Mira gets clicked wearing a stylish halter-neck and oversized sleeves baby pink outfit
She loves her denims and can be seen wearing a denim dress along with denim jacket
Mira “slides into the weekend” in a monochrome floral outfit
Shahid Kapoor’s better half gets clicked in a halter-neck silk bodycon outfit
For more updates on Mira Rajput Kapoor, follow PINKVILLA