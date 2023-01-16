Heading 3

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s desi style

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 16, 2023

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor looks like a vision in this light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre

Flowy Dream

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Rajput Kapoor looks resplendent in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra 

Resplendent

Mira Kapoor's best casual looks

Mira Rajput’s casual, chic style

 Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The mother-of-two turns heads in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli 

Turning Heads 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She is a floral dream in her peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse

Floral Love

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She is the prettiest woman in the room in a yellow silk saree with a broad golden border

Yellow Mellow

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She spells charm in an embroidered pistachio lehenga set by Anamika Khanna

What A Beauty 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She looks regal in a purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga featuring a contrasting red dupatta 

Royal Feels

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Mira looked lovely in a rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree by Ridhi Mehra 

Rani In Rani Pink 

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

She painted a pretty picture in a statement-making lehenga by Anjul Bhandari

Prettiest Kudi 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here