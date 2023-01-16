Mira Rajput Kapoor’s desi style
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Mira Rajput Kapoor looks like a vision in this light and flowy Swan Song lehenga set by Anita Dongre
Flowy Dream
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Rajput Kapoor looks resplendent in a timeless Taban hand-embroidered ivory ensemble by Manish Malhotra
Resplendent
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The mother-of-two turns heads in a pastel pink sharara with the signature threadwork and a backless choli
Turning Heads
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She is a floral dream in her peach-hued floral georgette saree and a matching blouse
Floral Love
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She is the prettiest woman in the room in a yellow silk saree with a broad golden border
Yellow Mellow
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She spells charm in an embroidered pistachio lehenga set by Anamika Khanna
What A Beauty
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She looks regal in a purple Jayanti Reddy lehenga featuring a contrasting red dupatta
Royal Feels
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira looked lovely in a rani pink jumpsuit-style pre-draped ruffle saree by Ridhi Mehra
Rani In Rani Pink
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She painted a pretty picture in a statement-making lehenga by Anjul Bhandari
Prettiest Kudi
