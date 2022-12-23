Heading 3

Mira Rajput’s
 Best fashion moments

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira keeps it classy and chic in a white top and a pair of matching trousers

Classy and chic

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Minimal yet stylish, here’s how Mira styled this Arpita Mehta saree

A saree moment

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She looks like a true diva in this off-shoulder blingy black dress

Black and bling

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

An off-shoulder neon green jumpsuit with bell sleeves? Yes please!

Rocking neon

Video: Mira Rajput Instagram

Bringing the ‘glam’ in glamourous, Mira rocked these sheer pantsuit like a queen

Sheer pantsuit

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira brings back the ‘80s vibe with this printed chiffon saree

‘80’s vibe

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Fashionably chic, Mira raises the oomph factor with this bright pink pantsuit

Bright pink mess

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira keeps it cozy yet stylish

Winter fashion

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Doesn’t she look gorgeous in this blue ruffle saree?

Ruffle saree

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira looks ethereal in this white sharara set styled with a green dupatta for that extra pop of colour

Sharara set

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

A black saree can hardly ever go wrong

Black dhoti saree

