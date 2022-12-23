Mira Rajput’s
Best fashion moments
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira keeps it classy and chic in a white top and a pair of matching trousers
Classy and chic
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Minimal yet stylish, here’s how Mira styled this Arpita Mehta saree
A saree moment
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She looks like a true diva in this off-shoulder blingy black dress
Black and bling
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
An off-shoulder neon green jumpsuit with bell sleeves? Yes please!
Rocking neon
Video: Mira Rajput Instagram
Bringing the ‘glam’ in glamourous, Mira rocked these sheer pantsuit like a queen
Sheer pantsuit
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira brings back the ‘80s vibe with this printed chiffon saree
‘80’s vibe
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Fashionably chic, Mira raises the oomph factor with this bright pink pantsuit
Bright pink mess
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira keeps it cozy yet stylish
Winter fashion
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Doesn’t she look gorgeous in this blue ruffle saree?
Ruffle saree
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira looks ethereal in this white sharara set styled with a green dupatta for that extra pop of colour
Sharara set
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
A black saree can hardly ever go wrong
Black dhoti saree
