Mira Rajput’s
casual, chic style
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 16, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The star wife looks elegant in a pink off-shoulder dress.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira wore a black printed dress with her hair open and smiled at the camera.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira opts for a simple jeans layered with a printed top and a white denim jacket.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The star wife wore a cool neon off-shoulder jumpsuit.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She wore a bright printed yellow dress.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
She opted for an off-white shirt dress for her casual outing.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira's love for prints is visible as she likes to wear printed clothes.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The tie-dye outfit is a staple in everyone's wardrobe.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
The star wife believes in contemporary fashion.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira looks uber cool in denim on denim outfit.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.