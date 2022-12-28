Heading 3

Mira Rajput’s inspired hairstyles

Akriti Anand

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is looking beautiful in a loose bun as she shares a sunkissed picture

Loose bun

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The star wife is looking chic in a messy ponytail

Ponytail

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Perfect for any outing, the side partition hairstyle is looking great on Mira

Side partition

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She has styled her saree with open hair

Open hair

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is sharing her toned back with half tied hairstyle

Half tied

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is enjoying a beach day and is looking perfect

Beach wave

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

The star wife is playing piano with her hairstyle perfectly styled

Loose ponytail

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is looking outside the window with her hair styled in soft curls

Soft curls

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She has styled her hair in a bun for an evening

Bun

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

She is taking selfie and is looking fabulous

Clean hair

