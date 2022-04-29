Beauty

Joyce JOYSON

apr 29, 2022

Mira Rajput's luxe bag collection

Elegant clutch

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

A black chain-link bag embellished with rhinestones seems to be the perfect pick for a date night around town

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Date-night look

Mira is a big fan of her Louis Vuitton yellow sling bag and she wore it with a peri wrinkle sweater dress

Bright and beautiful

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

The YSL belt bag is fit for hands-free travel, says the diva, as she flaunts it on her waist

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Belt bag

Straw bag

Video: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

The super-cute beige straw bag with fresh flowers just reminds us of the good old days!

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Dhanika Instagram

The gorgeous star completes her traditional look by opting for a red potli bag adorned with golden embroidery

Potli bag

Image: Viral Bhayani

Mira went for a Balenciaga acid pink bag that looked simple yet utterly pretty

Pretty pink

Image: Viral Bhayani

She cuts a chic figure in this black dress and elevated her look by wearing a Fendi red sling bag

Ravishing red

Image: Viral Bhayani

Easy to style

This petite Christian Louboutin bag with a splash of white, red and black looks classy and has a minimalistic appeal

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Bucket bag

Lastly, we just can't get enough of this deep pink bucket bag with golden handles that amped up her beach-style look

