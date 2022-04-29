Beauty
Joyce JOYSON
apr 29, 2022
Mira Rajput's luxe bag collection
Elegant clutch
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
A black chain-link bag embellished with rhinestones seems to be the perfect pick for a date night around town
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Date-night look
Mira is a big fan of her Louis Vuitton yellow sling bag and she wore it with a peri wrinkle sweater dress
Bright and beautiful
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The YSL belt bag is fit for hands-free travel, says the diva, as she flaunts it on her waist
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Belt bag
Straw bag
Video: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The super-cute beige straw bag with fresh flowers just reminds us of the good old days!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor/ Dhanika Instagram
The gorgeous star completes her traditional look by opting for a red potli bag adorned with golden embroidery
Potli bag
Image: Viral Bhayani
Mira went for a Balenciaga acid pink bag that looked simple yet utterly pretty
Pretty pink
Image: Viral Bhayani
She cuts a chic figure in this black dress and elevated her look by wearing a Fendi red sling bag
Ravishing red
Image: Viral Bhayani
Easy to style
This petite Christian Louboutin bag with a splash of white, red and black looks classy and has a minimalistic appeal
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Bucket bag
Lastly, we just can't get enough of this deep pink bucket bag with golden handles that amped up her beach-style look
