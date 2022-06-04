Heading 3
Mira Rajput's style moments
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Mira Rajput has been pushing the sartorial boundaries lately and here she dished out a show-stopping look in this off-shoulder black glimmering dress with a front slit
Stunner
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She made our eyes pop in this neon green jumpsuit featuring off-shoulder puffy sleeves with smocked detail
Neon punch
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Continuing with her flurry of glam looks, the diva floored us in this shimmery LBD that came with a plunging v-neckline
Rocks an LBD
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Metallics are meant to stand out! Mira shines bright in a blingy silver off-shoulder top paired with black flared pants
Blingy affair
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Next, she wore a wacky black printed top with came with checkered print full-sleeves styled with a mid-length black skirt bearing white piping detail
Quirky look
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
You will rarely find her taking the edgy fashion route, but when she does it, she makes it an affair to remember as here in a black oversized blazer and see-through shimmery pants
Killer look!
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
She looks adorable in a pink short dress with dramatic voluminous sleeves and a ruched bodice
Pretty in pink
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
The gorgeous star has a penchant for easy-going, breezy pieces, such as this floral co-ord set comprising of a ruffled tube top and matching skirt with layered ruffles
Chic fashion
Dressed in a one-shoulder, figure-hugging checkered dress with a flared hemline, she teamed it with yellow pumps and that's what makes this look a total winner
Gingham prints
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Lastly, we have come to trust her ability to deliver sartorially on-point looks just every time. Mira slays in a black leather shirt and skin-tight pants
All-black look
