Miranda Cosgrove’s Short Dresses

Image: Getty Images

Colourful Dress

Miranda Cosgrove looks fresh and bright in this colourful minidress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Image: Getty Images

Sparkling Dress

Miranda Cosgrove shines in this orange embellished short dress

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove strutted in style sporting this one-piece white short and cute dress

One-Piece

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove is a short dress queen and she proves it by wearing this red mini frock

Movie Night 

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove looks chic and gorgeous in this sleeveless black tunic short dress

Sleeveless

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove looks picture-perfect in this pink strapless dress with bright red lipstick

Pink Dress

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove looks stunning in this yellow strapless zipper dress

Party Ready

Image: Getty Images

The iCarly star looks soft and chic in this designed red top and black shorts

Red & Black

Image: Getty Images

Miranda Cosgrove looks gorgeous as she dons this short purple and black dress with long sleeves

Perfect In Purple

