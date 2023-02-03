Miranda Cosgrove’s Short Dresses
Arpita Sarkar
FEB 03, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Colourful Dress
Miranda Cosgrove looks fresh and bright in this colourful minidress at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Image: Getty Images
Sparkling Dress
Miranda Cosgrove shines in this orange embellished short dress
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove strutted in style sporting this one-piece white short and cute dress
One-Piece
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove is a short dress queen and she proves it by wearing this red mini frock
Movie Night
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove looks chic and gorgeous in this sleeveless black tunic short dress
Sleeveless
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove looks picture-perfect in this pink strapless dress with bright red lipstick
Pink Dress
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove looks stunning in this yellow strapless zipper dress
Party Ready
Image: Getty Images
The iCarly star looks soft and chic in this designed red top and black shorts
Red & Black
Image: Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove looks gorgeous as she dons this short purple and black dress with long sleeves
Perfect In Purple
