Mirror selfie queen Nia Sharma
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
OCT 30, 2022
Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Nia stuns in a casual outfit and nailed her mirror selfie
Sassy
The diva always manages to amaze us and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she strikes a pose in a black bodycon outfit
Slaying
Take a look at this actress rocking her pink athleisure look and capturing her tired mood by taking a mirror selfie
Fit and Fab
Make way for the fashion icon! Nia rocks in an all-red look and clicks a mirror selfie in her lift
Bewitching in red
Only she can look this stunning in athleisure! Take a look at Nia flaunting her curves and proving that her mirror selfie game is on point
Flaunting her curves
Nia admires the mirror at her house and often takes selfies there
For the love of white
A mirror selfie in the vanity is a must, but also watching Nia flaunt her toned legs is a great sight to behold!
Toned physique
“Never leave home without checking yourself out!” says Nia and we agree with it!
Fashionista
Nia has a cute photo bomber that is her niece, who is trying her best to fit in the frame as the actress captures her look
Photobombed
Picture Perfect
Let's take a moment to appreciate Nia’s mirror selfie game, and one can definitely take inspiration from her
