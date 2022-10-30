Heading 3

Mirror selfie queen Nia Sharma

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

OCT 30, 2022

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Nia stuns in a casual outfit and nailed her mirror selfie

Sassy

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

The diva always manages to amaze us and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she strikes a pose in a black bodycon outfit 

Slaying

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Take a look at this actress rocking her pink athleisure look and capturing her tired mood by taking a mirror selfie

Fit and Fab

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Make way for the fashion icon! Nia rocks in an all-red look and clicks a mirror selfie in her lift

Bewitching in red

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Only she can look this stunning in athleisure! Take a look at Nia flaunting her curves and proving that her mirror selfie game is on point

Flaunting her curves

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia admires the mirror at her house and often takes selfies there

For the love of white

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

A mirror selfie in the vanity is a must, but also watching Nia flaunt her toned legs is a great sight to behold!

Toned physique

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

“Never leave home without checking yourself out!” says Nia and we agree with it!

Fashionista

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia has a cute photo bomber that is her niece, who is trying her best to fit in the frame as the actress captures her look

Photobombed

Image Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Picture Perfect

Let's take a moment to appreciate Nia’s mirror selfie game, and one can definitely take inspiration from her 

