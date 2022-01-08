Fashion
Jan 08, 2022
Mithila Palkar in chic black outfits
Stunner in black
Mithila Palkar is known for her impressive outfits. If you have always shied away from wearing a black bodysuit, take a look here, the diva styles it with a crop jacket and latex boots
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Desi avatar
This time she chose to go desi in black by slipping into a dainty embroidered velvet suit and teamed it with a matching dupatta, palazzo pants and juttis
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Mind-blowing in monokini
The actress flaunts her svelte figure in this black monokini and looks super hot!
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Casual cool style
The star strikes an all-black look, consisting of a black tee, loose-fitted jeans and a black belt that cinched her waist
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Showing off her sensual side, Mithila wore a shimmery black sleeveless dress and looked gorgeous
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Shimmer all the way
Blazer dress
Mithila slipped into a green and black floral blazer and cinched it with a black waist belt
Video: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Beauty in black
For one of her movie promotional looks, the actress made a jaw-dropping appearance in this dazzling fitted black gown
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Aces sequin fashion
Donning a shimmery black top with an oh-so-deep neckline, she styled it with a bralette and matching pants. What's not to love here?
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
All-black look
Mithila looks adorable in this all-black look, comprising a black pleated skirt, matching peplum-style jacket worn over a black top
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
Breathtaking in black
This black strapless gown with gathered details at the top is just the perfect standout piece for your next party ahead
Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram
