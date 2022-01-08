Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 08, 2022

Mithila Palkar in chic black outfits

Stunner in black

Mithila Palkar is known for her impressive outfits. If you have always shied away from wearing a black bodysuit, take a look here, the diva styles it with a crop jacket and latex boots

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Desi avatar

This time she chose to go desi in black by slipping into a dainty embroidered velvet suit and teamed it with a matching dupatta, palazzo pants and juttis

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

 Mind-blowing in monokini

The actress flaunts her svelte figure in this black monokini and looks super hot!

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Casual cool style

The star strikes an all-black look, consisting of a black tee, loose-fitted jeans and a black belt that cinched her waist

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Showing off her sensual side, Mithila wore a shimmery black sleeveless dress and looked gorgeous

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Shimmer all the way

Blazer dress

Mithila slipped into a green and black floral blazer and cinched it with a black waist belt

Video: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Beauty in black

For one of her movie promotional looks, the actress made a jaw-dropping appearance in this dazzling fitted black gown

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Aces sequin fashion

Donning a shimmery black top with an oh-so-deep neckline, she styled it with a bralette and matching pants. What's not to love here?

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

All-black look

Mithila looks adorable in this all-black look, comprising a black pleated skirt, matching peplum-style jacket worn over a black top

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

Breathtaking in black

This black strapless gown with gathered details at the top is just the perfect standout piece for your next party ahead

Image: Shreeja Rajgopal Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs whotook a break after having a kid

Click Here