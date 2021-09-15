sept 15, 2021

Mithila Palkar’s 10 best style moments 

Be it ethnic looks or glamorous western silhouettes, Mithila Palkar effortlessly pulls off all styles like a true diva

Her pretty look in a ribbed lavender backless dress was elevated with her glam yet subtle makeup

Curly hair and elegant outfits define Mithila Palkar. She looked head to toe stunning in this fitted white lehenga

She teamed her black bodysuit with a stonewashed denim jacket and looked uber cool in it

Mithila’s petite figure is perfect to rock youthful mini dresses

We absolutely love her all-white look here in a sheer co-ord set with lace detailing

She picked a pink ethnic suit and dolled up with subtle makeup and statement earrings looking elegant as ever

Her gorgeous look in pink saree was elevated with apt subtle pink palette makeup sealed with a tiny pink bindi

Mithila Palkar’s stylish looks in vibrant hues cheer up our gloomy days. We just can’t get enough of her simple yet stunning ethnic looks

Her boss-lady look in this red and white tie-dye cord set was a trendy style featuring roomy pants and a front knot breezy crop top that she teamed with a straw hat
