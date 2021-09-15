sept 15, 2021
Mithila Palkar’s 10 best style moments
Be it ethnic looks or glamorous western silhouettes, Mithila Palkar effortlessly pulls off all styles like a true diva
Her pretty look in a ribbed lavender backless dress was elevated with her glam yet subtle makeup
Curly hair and elegant outfits define Mithila Palkar. She looked head to toe stunning in this fitted white lehenga
She teamed her black bodysuit with a stonewashed denim jacket and looked uber cool in it
Mithila’s petite figure is perfect to rock youthful mini dresses
We absolutely love her all-white look here in a sheer co-ord set with lace detailing
She picked a pink ethnic suit and dolled up with subtle makeup and statement earrings looking elegant as ever
Her gorgeous look in pink saree was elevated with apt subtle pink palette makeup sealed with a tiny pink bindi
Mithila Palkar’s stylish looks in vibrant hues cheer up our gloomy days. We just can’t get enough of her simple yet stunning ethnic looks
Her boss-lady look in this red and white tie-dye cord set was a trendy style featuring roomy pants and a front knot breezy crop top that she teamed with a straw hat
