Mithila Palkar’s Best Ethnic Looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Dec 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
While stepping out on Janmashtami, she looked magnificent, while keeping her look simple with a blue saree and a pair of earrings.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The Little Things actress looked fresh as a daisy and vibrant in a multicolored blouse and skirt by, Label - Anushree.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous, showing her midriff and the beautiful embroidery in a neon green lehenga in the golden hours of the day.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
Keeping it simple with a black printed saree and a pair of earrings the actress looked elegant and classy with a pop of red lipstick.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in the golden saree paired with a backless blouse, she served some major vibes of glamour.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
Giving us all the feels of a queen while sporting this amazing red lehenga by the label - Ekayabanaras, she is sure to take our breath away.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
Keeping it simple in a pink printed saree, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous with a pop of maroon lipstick.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The Karwaan actor looked dapper wearing a green embroidered sharara by designer - Shloka Khialani.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The actress looked irresistible flaunting her curls wearing an ivory salwar kameez with a kohl eyes and nude lips.
Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram
The golden ensemble looked exquisite on the actress as she rocked a bold red lipstick with it giving us major fashion inspiration!
