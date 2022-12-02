Heading 3

Mithila Palkar’s Best Ethnic Looks

Sakshi
Singh

Dec 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

While stepping out on Janmashtami, she looked magnificent, while keeping her look simple with a blue saree and a pair of earrings.

Saree Look

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The Little Things actress looked fresh as a daisy and vibrant in a multicolored blouse and skirt by, Label - Anushree.

Keeping it Fresh

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous, showing her midriff and the beautiful embroidery in a neon green lehenga in the golden hours of the day.

Keeping it Sexy 

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

Keeping it simple with a black printed saree and a pair of earrings the actress looked elegant and classy with a pop of red lipstick.

I love Polka Dots

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in the golden saree paired with a backless blouse, she served some major vibes of glamour. 

The Golden Girl 

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

Giving us all the feels of a queen while sporting this amazing red lehenga by the label - Ekayabanaras,  she is sure to take our breath away.

The Red Queen

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

Keeping it simple in a pink printed saree, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous with a pop of maroon lipstick.

Chic as always

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The Karwaan actor looked dapper wearing a green embroidered sharara by designer - Shloka Khialani. 

Tikhi Mirchi

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The actress looked irresistible flaunting her curls wearing an ivory salwar kameez with a kohl eyes and nude lips.

Casual Look 

Image: Mithila Palkar on Instagram

The golden ensemble looked exquisite on the actress as she rocked a bold red lipstick with it giving us major fashion inspiration!

Sunny Day Out

