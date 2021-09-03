Mithila Palkar's sensuous avatars

03-09
2021

Mithila looks stunning in this frosty pink co-ord set paired with a white bralette top

She looks like a ray of sunshine in this satin yellow bralette dress

A vision to behold! She wore Maiti Shahani’s off-white lehenga, ditched her accessories yet managed to look ultra-glamorous

Here, the ‘Karwaan’ actress slipped into a loose-fitting white shirt and paired it with black denim shorts

Mithila looks sensational in this jewel-toned trumpet dress with her hair let down in soft curls

She casts a spell in Manishii’s shimmery halter neck dress

Not giving up on her love for velvet bodysuits, this time she slays in this black number

The ‘Tribhanga’ star looks resplendent in this breezy ruffled dress with lace detailing. She accessorised her look with a gold pendant

Lastly, she turned heads in this pastel side-slit embellished dress. She amped up her look with strappy heels and half-moon earrings

For more updates on Mithila Palkar and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here