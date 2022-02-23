Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 23, 2022
Modern sarees to bookmark for a wedding
Heading 3
Saree With Cape-Style Blouse
Glitzy and trendy, Shilpa Shetty’s maroon sequined saree with a cape-sleeve style blouse is a perfect pick for a cocktail wedding reception!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Equal parts sensuous and elegant, Jacqueline’s sheer white saree with a bralette-style blouse featuring cut-out details is a one-of-a-kind choice for day ceremonies
Image: Rose Room instagram
Sheer White Saree
Modern brides can take a cue from Katrina’s floral Sabyasachi saree with a floor-sweeping veil
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Veiled Number
Sonam Kapoor exuded major retro vibes in a black tulle saree that was styled unconventionally with a corset-inspired blouse and a gorgeous fascinator
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Tulle Saree
Malaika Arora’s pre-draped flamingo red saree by Amit Aggarwal is a feisty choice for wedding receptions
Video: Pinkvilla
Metallic Concept Saree
Made for pre-wedding celebrations like cocktails and sangeets, Kiara’s golden pre-draped saree is an absolute must-have!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Pre-draped Saree
And if you are looking for some modern day bridesmaid outfit inspo, then her sharara-style saree is the best bet!
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Sharara-style Saree
Deepika’s lightweight black saree paired with a full-sleeve top and cinched with a belt, is a classic choice for trans-seasonal dressing
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Diaphanous Black Saree
Nora’s pre-pleated saree and a matching embroidered blouse can add all the oomph factor to your cocktail or a reception party look
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Pre-plated Drape
Kriti’s bright yellow ruffle saree is perfect for an intimate Haldi ceremony
Image: Kriti Sanon instagram
Ruffle Saree
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Best Dressed