Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 23, 2022

Modern sarees to bookmark for a wedding

Saree With Cape-Style Blouse

Glitzy and trendy, Shilpa Shetty’s maroon sequined saree with a cape-sleeve style blouse is a perfect pick for a cocktail wedding reception!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Equal parts sensuous and elegant, Jacqueline’s sheer white saree with a bralette-style blouse featuring cut-out details is a one-of-a-kind choice for day ceremonies

Image: Rose Room instagram 

Sheer White Saree

Modern brides can take a cue from Katrina’s floral Sabyasachi saree with a floor-sweeping veil

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Veiled Number

Sonam Kapoor exuded major retro vibes in a black tulle saree that was styled unconventionally with a corset-inspired blouse and a gorgeous fascinator

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Tulle Saree

Malaika Arora’s pre-draped flamingo red saree by Amit Aggarwal is a feisty choice for wedding receptions

Video: Pinkvilla

Metallic Concept Saree

Made for pre-wedding celebrations like cocktails and sangeets, Kiara’s golden pre-draped saree is an absolute must-have!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Pre-draped Saree

And if you are looking for some modern day bridesmaid outfit inspo, then her sharara-style saree is the best bet!

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Sharara-style Saree

Deepika’s lightweight black saree paired with a full-sleeve top and cinched with a belt, is a classic choice for trans-seasonal dressing

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Diaphanous Black Saree

Nora’s pre-pleated saree and a matching embroidered blouse can add all the oomph factor to your cocktail or a reception party look

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Pre-plated Drape

Kriti’s bright yellow ruffle saree is perfect for an intimate Haldi ceremony

Image: Kriti Sanon instagram

Ruffle Saree

