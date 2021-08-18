AUGUST 18, 2021
Mohit Raina’s cool and casual looks
The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor is seen wearing a soft coloured printed shirt and teams it up with pale grey jeans and sports shoes
Black denims, graphic t-shirt with a black leather jacket and sneakers, this look bowled us over completely
A well-fitted grey jeans paired with a white shirt looked lovely on Mohit
Casual yet classy! The actor opted for grey comfy pants and a white t-shirt with a hint of the same colour
He aces the minimal dressing like a pro in this plain white tee and denims. The actor looks simple yet classy as he styles it with brown sneakers
The actor looks uber-cool in a grey t-shirt paired with denims. He rounds off his look by wearing a blue shirt over it
The handsome actor rocked a plain black tee and ripped jeans with white sporty shoes
The actor made the beige trousers look cool as he paired it with a crisp black shirt. He finished off his look with black sturdy shoes
Mohit looks dapper in a checkered shirt and distressed jeans. He styles it with white sneakers
Yet again in ripped jeans! This time he teams it up with a white graphic tee and white shoes
For more updates on Mohit Raina and fashion, follow Pinkvilla