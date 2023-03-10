Heading 3

Mohsin Khan's fashion statement

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 10, 2023

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

Mohsin Khan is a talented Indian television actor. He is known for the role of Kartik Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

His off-screen life is very different. Mohsin is seen posting his quirky fashion clicks on his social media quite regularly. Check out this list of his most fashionable looks!

Fashion statement

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

Known for his collection of cool jackets, he shows us how to put together a cool ensemble

Cool ensembles

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

He puts on a handsome look with a long-sleeve t-shirt on some cool baggy joggers

Handsome look

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

Mohsin Khan levels up his fashion game with this floral printed shirt paired with casual denims

Boy next-door

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

Mohsin Khan took to Instagram and posted this beautiful picture of him in this ethnic ensemble

Ethnic look

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

He looks amazing in this yellow sweatshirt which he paired with some cool yellow sneakers

Sunshine yellow

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

A warm jacket, black shirt, and ripped jeans is all Mohsin Khan needs to give out a stylish winter look! 

Cosy and stylish

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

Mohsin Khan always shines through his attire. This red formal look is awe-inspiring

Formals

Source: Mohsin Khan Instagram

He pairs his white shirt with beige trousers and puts on a jacket to complete his fashionable attire!

Star look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here