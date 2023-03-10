Mohsin Khan's fashion statement
mar 10, 2023
Mohsin Khan is a talented Indian television actor. He is known for the role of Kartik Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Mohsin Khan
His off-screen life is very different. Mohsin is seen posting his quirky fashion clicks on his social media quite regularly. Check out this list of his most fashionable looks!
Fashion statement
Known for his collection of cool jackets, he shows us how to put together a cool ensemble
Cool ensembles
He puts on a handsome look with a long-sleeve t-shirt on some cool baggy joggers
Handsome look
Mohsin Khan levels up his fashion game with this floral printed shirt paired with casual denims
Boy next-door
Mohsin Khan took to Instagram and posted this beautiful picture of him in this ethnic ensemble
Ethnic look
He looks amazing in this yellow sweatshirt which he paired with some cool yellow sneakers
Sunshine yellow
A warm jacket, black shirt, and ripped jeans is all Mohsin Khan needs to give out a stylish winter look!
Cosy and stylish
Mohsin Khan always shines through his attire. This red formal look is awe-inspiring
Formals
He pairs his white shirt with beige trousers and puts on a jacket to complete his fashionable attire!
Star look
