Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a yellow bodycon midi dress and picked a white heels to go with the monochromatic outfit
Sunshine in yellow
Making another case of bright monochromes, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a tangerine dress with subtle makeup
Statement for
monochrome
Tamannaah Bhatia made a statement in a red jumpsuit dress with bold makeup
Bold in red
The diva wore an orange bodycon dress with simple accessories and made us take notes on party dressing
Stunning in Orange
Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of an electric blue latex mini dress with hoop earrings and flowy hair is all things glam
The new trend is latex
The actress decked up monochrome sheer top and a sequin skirt and completed with a black belt cinched at the waist
Classic black and white
Tamannaah looked beyond stunning with dramatic makeup in a monochrome gown featuring a larger-than-life white trail
The princess vibes
The actress does fusion wear right in a monochrome number styled with a classic white shirt, simple makeup and ponytail
Experimenting fashion
Tamannaah went all glitz and glam in a monochrome look of pink sequin co-ord set and gave major fashion cues
Glam and glitz
