Monochrome style feat Tamannaah Bhatia

Priyanka Goud

Nov 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a yellow bodycon midi dress and picked a white heels to go with the monochromatic outfit

Sunshine in yellow

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Making another case of bright monochromes, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a tangerine dress with subtle makeup

Statement for
monochrome 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia made a statement in a red jumpsuit dress with bold makeup

Bold in red

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The diva wore an orange bodycon dress with simple accessories and made us take notes on party dressing

Stunning in Orange

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of an electric blue latex mini dress with hoop earrings and flowy hair is all things glam

The new trend is latex

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress decked up monochrome sheer top and a sequin skirt and completed with a black belt cinched at the waist

Classic black and white

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah looked beyond stunning with dramatic makeup in a monochrome gown featuring a larger-than-life white trail

The princess vibes

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The actress does fusion wear right in a monochrome number styled with a classic white shirt, simple makeup and ponytail

Experimenting fashion

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah went all glitz and glam in a monochrome look of pink sequin co-ord set and gave major fashion cues

Glam and glitz

